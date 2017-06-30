College hosts water tank workshop
You can sign up for a 2-day workshop to finish the ferrous cement water tank at the Sustainable Technology House and learn to harvest, design for, and use rainwater. This workshop will be held July 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mendocino College Ukiah Campus.
