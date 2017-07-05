California Took a Big Step Closer to Regulating the Cannabis Industry
It has happened: Last Tuesday, Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law the bill that regulates legal cannabis in the state. Known as the Medicinal and Adult Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act , the bill consolidates the two laws that regulated legal cannabis to create one set of rules to cover both medicinal and adult use.
