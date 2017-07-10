Art raffle benefits Cancer Resource C...

Art raffle benefits Cancer Resource Center

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: The Willits News

Willits artist and cancer survivor Nancy McHone has donated two of her artworks to be raffled, with the proceeds to benefit the Cancer Resource Centers of Mendocino County. “Paisley II Leaves” and “Paisley III Flowers,” each valued at $500, can be seen in the upcoming show, “Maintaining Inner Light-A Seven Year Journey,” at Willits Center for the Arts, Sept.

