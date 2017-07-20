a Resist and Thrive with Pridea this weekend in Ukiah

Wil Gonzalez, owner of W/E Flowers in Ukiah, with buckets of flowers at the 2016 Pride Parade in Ukiah. Mendocino County's annual Pride celebration is coming to Ukiah on July 8 and 9. We caught up with Porter Dinehart, leader of last year's Pride Parade and one of the organizers with Mendocino Pride Alliance, which is coordinating the Pride festivities, to learn more about the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.