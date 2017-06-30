a Californiaa s Wild Edge: The Coast in Prints, Poetry, and Historya to open at Grace Hudson Museum

Gary Snyder and Tom Killion are co-authors of the book accompanying the exhibition . Capturing the beauty of the California coast through exquisite woodcut prints and prose, “California's Wild Edge: The Coast in Prints, Poetry, and History” is a new traveling exhibition on display at the Grace Hudson Museum from Saturday, July 8 to Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

