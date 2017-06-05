Waves of Good and Bad News for Ocean ...

Waves of Good and Bad News for Ocean Ecosystem

First, the bad news: New data reveals that acidified ocean water is pervasive along the West Coast - and is likely to keep spreading. So what's the good news? Persistent, less-acidic havens in some regions may be sheltering marine life from the harsher, low-pH conditions.

