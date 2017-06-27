Ukiah man killed in crash on Lake Men...

Ukiah man killed in crash on Lake Mendocino

Monday

A Ukiah man was killed Saturday when two boats collided on Lake Mendocino, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office reported. According to the MCSO, Miguel Corona, 26, sustained fatal injuries when the boat he was on collided with another near the North Boat Ramp around 10:20 p.m. June 24. One of the boats was reportedly just leaving the ramp while the second was approaching the dock when the two vessels collided.

