Sun to set the week off, rain to come Wednesday

Weather this week will largely be sunny and warm across Humboldt County with patchy morning fog along the coast but rain is expected starting Wednesday night. “It's going to get pretty warm over the interior,” National Weather Service Eureka meteorologist Jonathan Garner said.

