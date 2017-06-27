Rough roads ahead for Mother Lode drivers
A car slows as it approaches a section of Tuolumne Road North where the county has put out signs warning drivers of the uneven pavement. A national transportation research group released a report Tuesday that lists California as having the third-highest percentage of rural roads in poor condition out of all 50 states, but government officials in Tuolumne County say that's no surprise and help is on the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Statue Arrives
|Jun 22
|trump4everalways
|1
|beware of these druggies with sociopathic and n...
|Jun 22
|annie oklet
|5
|IT's so hot!!!
|Jun 19
|Jase Warner
|2
|What activities for kids?& Moms?
|Jun 17
|Jaydens mommie
|1
|Are you sure its not granny in mini cooper?
|Jun 17
|Josh
|2
|freaky old maN-mini cooper
|Jun 17
|Rich Elynnski
|9
|happy fathers day, in heaven
|Jun 17
|KAYLYNN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC