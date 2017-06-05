Piecing it together: Art quiltersa me...

Piecing it together: Art quiltersa meeting educates, invites further exploration

On Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Northern California and Northern Nevada chapter of the Studio Art Quilt Associates will hold a regional meeting at the Grace Hudson Museum. From 10 to 11 a.m., attendees are invited to view the museum's two current art quilt-related exhibits at their own pace.

