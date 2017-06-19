New arts-focused high school hopes fo...

New arts-focused high school hopes for fall opening in Ukiah

Wednesday Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

The Mendocino Art Academy will be a private, arts-based high school, and the Wallaerts are hoping for a fall opening. For nearly all their adult lives, Gary Wallaert, director of the newly-formed Mendocino County Art Academy, and his wife, Karen, artist and paraprofessional instructor through Ukiah Unified School District, have been focused on bettering the lives of students through teaching and mentoring.

