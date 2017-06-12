Mendocino Theatre Company Presents the Flick
The Mendocino Theatre Company continues the celebration of its 40th anniversary by bringing Annie Baker 's Pulitzer Prize-winning play The Flick to the stage in a special regional premiere, opening June 8th. At the helm is NYC-based director Stephanie C. Cunningham.
