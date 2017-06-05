Mendocino Countya s proposed budget u...

Mendocino Countya s proposed budget up for approval by Board of Supervisors

Mendocino County's proposed budget for the 2017 fiscal year is up for approval by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, touting “vastly improved” finances from a few years ago. However, it does not account for that trend to continue, described to be playing it safe.

