Made in Mendocino quilt show at WCTA

Linda Posner and Carlin Diamond admire the intricate quilts on display during a reception on Saturday -ARIEL CARMONA JR/THE WILLITS NEWS Twenty quilters, comprising a collection of traditional and art quilts at the Willits Center for the Arts, saw their work on display at an exhibit which opened Saturday and runs until June 25. The show is not limited to participants from Willits, there are quilts on display from artists hailing from all parts of central Mendocino County including Ukiah and Laytonville.

