Low-cost helmet program offered by Walk and Bike Mendocino

With the help and monetary support of the City of Ukiah Police Department, Walk and Bike Mendocino is introducing a low-cost helmet program for students throughout Mendocino County. Along with educating students how to walk and bike safely in our community, Walk and Bike Mendocino would like to offer parents the opportunity to buy high quality helmets at the low cost of $5 per helmet.

