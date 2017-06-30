Lake Mendocino facing recreation closures
Lake Mendocino is facing a potential closure of its recreation sites as garbage piles and homeless encampments add to the already unmanageable workload of park rangers. Operations and Readiness Division Chief Mike Dillabough with the Army Corps of Engineers said a few sites will definitely close, though it is not yet known which ones.
