Irish Beach Water District ordered to pay millions in compensation to landowner, customers
A Mendocino County judge has ordered the Irish Beach Water District in Manchester to pay a multi-million dollar compensation to a landowner and customers for assessments that had been wrongfully collected, the court determined. The district will pay the landowners, William and Tona Moores, about $1.5 million and will issue more than $920,000 in refunds to its customers, including the Moores, according to the couple's attorney.
