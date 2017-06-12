Irish Beach Water District ordered to...

Irish Beach Water District ordered to pay millions in compensation to landowner, customers

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

A Mendocino County judge has ordered the Irish Beach Water District in Manchester to pay a multi-million dollar compensation to a landowner and customers for assessments that had been wrongfully collected, the court determined. The district will pay the landowners, William and Tona Moores, about $1.5 million and will issue more than $920,000 in refunds to its customers, including the Moores, according to the couple's attorney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.

