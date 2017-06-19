Graduations a success
Fort Bragg School District celebrated the end of another successful school year with a round of graduation ceremonies last week. The high school's graduating class was relatively small, with only 89 seniors walking, but speakers during the June 9 ceremony at Timberwolf Stadium made it known that their small numbers only enhanced the high school experience.
