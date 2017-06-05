Ford Street Project honors founders a...

Ford Street Project honors founders at luncheon in Ukiah

The Ford Street Project board of directors and management team honored their founders this week with a lunch at the Ukiah Garden Cafe. Ford Street's alcohol and drug program began operation in 1974 as the Mendocino Alcohol Project.

