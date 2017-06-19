First Five Humboldt childhood programs facing cuts

A decline in California tobacco tax revenue will result in cuts to free early childhood development services used by thousands of Humboldt County families, according to officials. First Five Humboldt Executive Director Mary Ann Hansen said their agency is already planning to make $140,000 in cuts starting in July to the Betty Kwan Chinn Day Center, the Redwood Community Action Agency's oral health care program and a family resource center, and has already eliminated a support group for mothers of preschool children.

