First Five Humboldt childhood programs facing cuts
A decline in California tobacco tax revenue will result in cuts to free early childhood development services used by thousands of Humboldt County families, according to officials. First Five Humboldt Executive Director Mary Ann Hansen said their agency is already planning to make $140,000 in cuts starting in July to the Betty Kwan Chinn Day Center, the Redwood Community Action Agency's oral health care program and a family resource center, and has already eliminated a support group for mothers of preschool children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Elizabeth Swenson
|204
|IT's so hot!!!
|Mon
|Jase Warner
|2
|beware of these druggies with sociopathic and n...
|Mon
|SammieAnn
|3
|What activities for kids?& Moms?
|Jun 17
|Jaydens mommie
|1
|Are you sure its not granny in mini cooper?
|Jun 17
|Josh
|2
|freaky old maN-mini cooper
|Jun 17
|Rich Elynnski
|9
|happy fathers day, in heaven
|Jun 17
|KAYLYNN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC