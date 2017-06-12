Coast Guard remembers what was lost in the 1997 helicopter crash
The Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay flight crew prep the helicopter to take a decorated wreath out to Cape Mendocino, ending a memorial ceremony Thursday honoring the four members who lost their lives on June 8, 1997. The engines of the orange Coast Guard helicopter roared to life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freaky old maN-mini cooper
|Sun
|moonbeem jew
|7
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Jun 8
|kevin lockhart
|203
|Hey Uncle Hairy33
|Jun 6
|moonbeem jew
|3
|Old Grandpa in Mini Cooper
|Jun 5
|LiemWILLITScom
|3
|Kathy Griffin Is one sick ahole
|Jun 2
|Uncle Hairey33x8u
|3
|Tump Run by Alien Pygmies?
|Jun 2
|sheila luuggie
|1
|For gal mad at Mini cooper old man
|May 31
|jackson765
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC