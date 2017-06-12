Coast Guard remembers those lost in t...

Coast Guard remembers those lost in the 1997 helicopter crash

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Redwood Times

The engines of the orange Coast Guard helicopter roared to life. Coast Guard officers, friends and family watched as the rotors picked up speed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redwood Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What activities for kids?& Moms? 10 hr Jaydens mommie 1
Are you sure its not granny in mini cooper? 16 hr Josh 2
IT's so hot!!! 16 hr Janie 1
freaky old maN-mini cooper 16 hr Rich Elynnski 9
happy fathers day, in heaven 16 hr KAYLYNN 1
Heat Wave 16 hr MaryB 1
Life is SHORT-Stop all the crazy stuff unimport... 17 hr MamaMia 1
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,145 • Total comments across all topics: 281,836,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC