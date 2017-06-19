Coans plead not guilty to murder of M...

Coans plead not guilty to murder of Mendocino woman

Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

Kelley Anne Coan and her son, Alexander Phillip Coan, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jamie Dawn Shipman, a 57-year-old Mendocino woman. Kelley Coan, one day after Shipman was found dead in her home, surrendered in San Joaquin County , having consulted with a private attorney.

Mendocino, CA

