Coans plead not guilty to murder of Mendocino woman
Kelley Anne Coan and her son, Alexander Phillip Coan, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jamie Dawn Shipman, a 57-year-old Mendocino woman. Kelley Coan, one day after Shipman was found dead in her home, surrendered in San Joaquin County , having consulted with a private attorney.
