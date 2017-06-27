Cal Fire to suspend burn permits in Mendocino County
After a wet winter, warming temperatures are quickly drying out the abundant annual grass crop. The increasing fire danger posed by the high volume of dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region is prompting Cal Fire to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Mendocino County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Statue Arrives
|Jun 22
|trump4everalways
|1
|beware of these druggies with sociopathic and n...
|Jun 22
|annie oklet
|5
|IT's so hot!!!
|Jun 19
|Jase Warner
|2
|What activities for kids?& Moms?
|Jun 17
|Jaydens mommie
|1
|Are you sure its not granny in mini cooper?
|Jun 17
|Josh
|2
|freaky old maN-mini cooper
|Jun 17
|Rich Elynnski
|9
|happy fathers day, in heaven
|Jun 17
|KAYLYNN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC