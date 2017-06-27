Cal Fire to suspend burn permits in M...

Cal Fire to suspend burn permits in Mendocino County

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

After a wet winter, warming temperatures are quickly drying out the abundant annual grass crop. The increasing fire danger posed by the high volume of dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region is prompting Cal Fire to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Mendocino County.

