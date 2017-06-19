Andrew York and Alex de Grassi to perform in Mendocino: July 15
Two leading innovators of the guitar, Grammy winning classical guitarist Andrew York, and Grammy nominee and Windham Hill superstar Alex de Grassi join forces to fuse the sounds and traditions of steel and nylon into a duo program at the Hill House Inn on Saturday, July 15. With roots in seemingly different traditions – de Grassi getting his start as a self-taught folk and jazz musician, and York as a trained classical guitarist – their mutual passion for exploring all types of music has led these two acclaimed composers/performers to find a common ground where steel-string and classical guitar interact seamlessly.
