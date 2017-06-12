12th Annual Mendocino Film Festival announces diverse program
What do Jessica Williams, Pierce Brosnan and Dolores Huerta all have in common? They will each be featured this year at the 12th Annual Mendocino Film Festival. The 12th annual Mendocino Film Festival has announced its wide-ranging 2017 schedule of films and events for June 1-4.
