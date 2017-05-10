Tourism key to selling Mendocino County wines, industry watcher says
It can take decades for vines and the people tending them to consistently create wine that consumers want to drink. But it takes maybe a minute for most wine drinkers to decide which bottle full of careful cultivating, fermenting and blending they will buy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willits PD say alleged victim of abduction at e...
|8 hr
|Kk Adams
|3
|Alan Falleri the ex city planner with a past.
|9 hr
|All seeing Eye
|2
|Elk Music Thread
|May 2
|Musikologist
|1
|Prostitutes Pass Bible Test
|Apr 18
|Father Kondum
|1
|Benjamin Goechen
|Apr '17
|2runs
|1
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Apr '17
|sampson
|5
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Richard Harrington
|199
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC