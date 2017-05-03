Suspected guns-for-weed deals net Mer...

Suspected guns-for-weed deals net Merritt College basketball player

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A Merritt College basketball player and another man have been charged in Mendocino County in a case involving trading guns for marijuana, officials said Tuesday. During an investigation spanning several months, which ended with the two men being arrested April 25 in Oakland, undercover officers with the Mendocino County Major Crimes Task Force seized four assault rifles, some pistols and extended ammunition clips, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elk Music Thread Tue Musikologist 1
Prostitutes Pass Bible Test Apr 18 Father Kondum 1
Benjamin Goechen Apr 5 2runs 1
whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner Apr 3 sampson 5
Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09) Mar '17 Richard Harrington 199
Trump Cloned? Feb '17 Item Erased 1
News Botsford denied parole (Jan '09) Feb '17 Diane 5
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,425 • Total comments across all topics: 280,763,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC