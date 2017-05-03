Suspected guns-for-weed deals net Merritt College basketball player
A Merritt College basketball player and another man have been charged in Mendocino County in a case involving trading guns for marijuana, officials said Tuesday. During an investigation spanning several months, which ended with the two men being arrested April 25 in Oakland, undercover officers with the Mendocino County Major Crimes Task Force seized four assault rifles, some pistols and extended ammunition clips, authorities said.
