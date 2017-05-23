Report: Mendocino County tourism indu...

Report: Mendocino County tourism industry booming

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

Mendocino County's tourism industry is healthy and growing, according to a report by the county's Lodging Business Improvement District, or BID. The report shows the county for the 2014 fiscal year collected more than $4 million in transient occupancy taxes from only its unincorporated areas, up 8 percent from the year before and 23 percent from 2010.

