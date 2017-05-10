PG&E, Mendocino Fire Safe Council join forces to combat wildfire risk
Even though the drought emergency is over, the damage has already been done. The drought and bark beetle infestation have killed more than 100 million trees in California, and U.S. Forest Service scientists expect elevated levels of tree mortality to continue this year in some areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willits PD say alleged victim of abduction at e...
|17 hr
|Kk Adams
|3
|Alan Falleri the ex city planner with a past.
|18 hr
|All seeing Eye
|2
|Elk Music Thread
|May 2
|Musikologist
|1
|Prostitutes Pass Bible Test
|Apr 18
|Father Kondum
|1
|Benjamin Goechen
|Apr '17
|2runs
|1
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Apr '17
|sampson
|5
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Richard Harrington
|199
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC