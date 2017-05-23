No plans for Memorial Day weekend? 5 great places to play, within 550 miles of L.A.
The Sierra back country is still covered in snow, and landslides blocking parts of Highway 1 are still sliding. That means many high-elevation campsites in Yosemite and some coastal parks near Big Sur will remain inaccessible over Memorial Day weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|May 20
|rosaliemoore
|201
|Trump is a fear mongerer
|May 14
|Mar A Lardo
|2
|Alan Falleri the ex city planner with a past.
|May 13
|All seeing
|3
|Willits PD say alleged victim of abduction at e...
|May 11
|Kk Adams
|3
|Elk Music Thread
|May 2
|Musikologist
|1
|18,000 XXX Men Dressed as Lesbians?
|Dec '16
|Palinovahgynuh
|1
|These marijuana investors are ready to spend mi... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC