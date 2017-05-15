New curator brings experience and heart to art center
Willits Center for the Arts curator, Gary Martin, has traveled extensively but chose the little town of Willits to settle down and serve in the community. When Gary Martin decided to retire and move to the country 17 years ago, he planned to teach art history part time and enjoy a slower life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Willits News.
