MRC gives $25,000 to paint Hospitality House

Friday Read more: Advocate-News

Mendocino Redwood Company presented Hospitality House with a check for $25,000 on May 9. MRC had challenged Hospitality House to raise $25,000. If done, MRC would match the effort with up to $25,000.

