Move to Amend Mendocino presents Timeline of Personhood Rights and Powers
Move to Amend Mendocino Presents will host a workshop on the Timeline of Personhood Rights and Powers on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Willits Center for the Arts, 71 E. Commercial St., Willits. The speaker will be David Cobb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
