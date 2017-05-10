Move to Amend Mendocino presents Time...

Move to Amend Mendocino presents Timeline of Personhood Rights and Powers

Move to Amend Mendocino Presents will host a workshop on the Timeline of Personhood Rights and Powers on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Willits Center for the Arts, 71 E. Commercial St., Willits. The speaker will be David Cobb.

