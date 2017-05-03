Mendocino County employees renew call for fair wages in a healthy economya
A few employees, saying they are in financial crisis, again accused the county of providing unfair wages and pointed out the resulting difficulty attracting new hires. They represent many others who harbor lingering feelings of discontent from past pay cuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elk Music Thread
|Tue
|Musikologist
|1
|Prostitutes Pass Bible Test
|Apr 18
|Father Kondum
|1
|Benjamin Goechen
|Apr 5
|2runs
|1
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Apr 3
|sampson
|5
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Richard Harrington
|199
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb '17
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Diane
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC