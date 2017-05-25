Mendocino County a Survivor!a teaches...

Mendocino County a Survivor!a teaches students how to make it in real life

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

Making a fire with only two sticks is no easy task, as these students learned on Sunday. They took turns vigorously rubbing the stick in their hands, testing their arm strength, until they saw smoke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mendocino Music Thread (Oct '13) 8 hr Musikologist 9
Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09) May 20 rosaliemoore 201
Trump is a fear mongerer May 14 Mar A Lardo 2
Alan Falleri the ex city planner with a past. May 13 All seeing 3
News Willits PD say alleged victim of abduction at e... May 11 Kk Adams 3
Elk Music Thread May 2 Musikologist 1
18,000 XXX Men Dressed as Lesbians? Dec '16 Palinovahgynuh 1
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Recession
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,462 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC