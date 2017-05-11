Medical marijuana: High tea parties in Menlo Park, Woodside

A pot of tea can actually be a tea of pot if you get an invitation to share a cup at certain high tea parties in the area. Kikoko, a Bay Area company that makes four kinds of organic herbal tea infused with low-dose medical marijuana, launched its products in April at a high tea party for a group of 60 or so people in Menlo Park, and has another event coming up in Woodside on May 11. Medical marijuana is legal in California and sales for recreational use will be legal starting in 2018.

