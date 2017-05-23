Look whoa s coming to Mendocino this year
This year marks the greatest number of filmmakers ever to attend the Mendocino Film Festival, which runs June 1 through 4. Thirty directors, producers and editors from Hawaii to New York will come to Mendocino to screen and discuss their films. Meet such filmmakers as Damani Baker, who was selected by Filmmaker Magazine as “one of the 25 new faces in independent film.” The director of the fascinating film, “The House on Coco Road,” about an Oakland teacher who moves her family to Grenada during the Reagan era.
