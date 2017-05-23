Look whoa s coming to Mendocino this ...

Look whoa s coming to Mendocino this year

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Advocate-News

This year marks the greatest number of filmmakers ever to attend the Mendocino Film Festival, which runs June 1 through 4. Thirty directors, producers and editors from Hawaii to New York will come to Mendocino to screen and discuss their films. Meet such filmmakers as Damani Baker, who was selected by Filmmaker Magazine as “one of the 25 new faces in independent film.” The director of the fascinating film, “The House on Coco Road,” about an Oakland teacher who moves her family to Grenada during the Reagan era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mendocino Music Thread (Oct '13) 3 hr Musikologist 9
Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09) May 20 rosaliemoore 201
Trump is a fear mongerer May 14 Mar A Lardo 2
Alan Falleri the ex city planner with a past. May 13 All seeing 3
News Willits PD say alleged victim of abduction at e... May 11 Kk Adams 3
Elk Music Thread May 2 Musikologist 1
18,000 XXX Men Dressed as Lesbians? Dec '16 Palinovahgynuh 1
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,514 • Total comments across all topics: 281,273,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC