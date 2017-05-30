Justice Group raising funds for citizenship
The Mendocino Coast Jewish Community's Justice Group has started a fundraising campaign to assist local residents who are on the path to take the final steps to obtain U.S. citizenship. “Only a small minority of people without documentation on the coast is ever eligible to become citizens and those who can, we would like to help them do that,” said Rabbi Margaret Holub.
