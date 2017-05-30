Justice Group raising funds for citiz...

Justice Group raising funds for citizenship

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Advocate-News

The Mendocino Coast Jewish Community's Justice Group has started a fundraising campaign to assist local residents who are on the path to take the final steps to obtain U.S. citizenship. “Only a small minority of people without documentation on the coast is ever eligible to become citizens and those who can, we would like to help them do that,” said Rabbi Margaret Holub.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathy Griffin Is one sick ahole Fri Uncle Hairey33x8u 3
Tump Run by Alien Pygmies? Fri sheila luuggie 1
For gal mad at Mini cooper old man May 31 jackson765 1
freaky old maN-mini cooper May 28 revernd kondumbz 5
Old Grandpa in Mini Cooper May 26 too Young for gra... 2
Mendocino Music Thread (Oct '13) May 25 Musikologist 9
Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09) May 20 rosaliemoore 201
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,449 • Total comments across all topics: 281,489,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC