Fort Bragg on the Mendocino Coast Creates a Buzz as the First Bee City USA in California

When Fort Bragg became the first Bee City USA member in the state of California, the small town with a population of just over 7,000 energized their community with a firm commitment to create and nurture habitat for a diverse population of bees as a vital step in preventing the disappearance of bee colonies and increasing the ability to grow food in the rugged coastal community. When honey bee colonies started disappearing around 2006, Colony Collapse Disorder made headlines since 80% of crop pollination is courtesy of bees and three-quarters of the world's plant species rely directly on the pollinators for reproduction.

