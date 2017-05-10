Fire ravages priceless art, textiles

A fire ripped through a building that housed a number of studios and businesses late last month, leaving many locals to pick up the pieces of their livelihoods and artwork. The large structure, located at 542 Main St., was a maze of remodels and redwood insulation that took firefighters from multiple agencies seven hours to extinguish on April 26. Erica Fielder has had her art studio since 1983 and had been in that particular location since 1989.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate-News.