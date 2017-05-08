Emeregency homeless shelter closes for the season in Ukiah
The Ukiah Inland Valley Emergency Shelter operating on South State Street for the past few months closed its doors for the season last weekend. The closure meant that 44 people were sent back to the streets of Ukiah because “almost none of the had another place to go,” said Kael Loftus, who served as operations supervisor for the shelter during many of the weeks it was open, acting as a liaison between the shelter's staff and the board of the Homeless Services Action Group which ran the shelter.
