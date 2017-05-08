Emeregency homeless shelter closes fo...

Emeregency homeless shelter closes for the season in Ukiah

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

The Ukiah Inland Valley Emergency Shelter operating on South State Street for the past few months closed its doors for the season last weekend. The closure meant that 44 people were sent back to the streets of Ukiah because “almost none of the had another place to go,” said Kael Loftus, who served as operations supervisor for the shelter during many of the weeks it was open, acting as a liaison between the shelter's staff and the board of the Homeless Services Action Group which ran the shelter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elk Music Thread May 2 Musikologist 1
Prostitutes Pass Bible Test Apr 18 Father Kondum 1
Benjamin Goechen Apr '17 2runs 1
whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner Apr '17 sampson 5
Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09) Mar '17 Richard Harrington 199
Trump Cloned? Feb '17 Item Erased 1
News Botsford denied parole (Jan '09) Feb '17 Diane 5
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,871,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC