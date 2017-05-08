Croskey appointed to Board of Supervisors third district seat
Former Willits Unified Board of Trustees member and local veterinarian Georgeanne Croskey was appointed to the position of Mendocino County District 3 Supervisor by Gov. Jerry Brown Tuesday. According to a press release from Brown's Sacramento office, Croskey, 38, has been appointed to represent the 3rd district on the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors, occupying the seat which has been vacant since Tom Woodhouse's resignation in January.
