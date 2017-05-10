Boatique winemaker best at Sonoma tas...

Boatique winemaker best at Sonoma tasting

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

PETALUMA >> Luke Bass was confused when he received a call from the Boatique Winery staff telling him of his sudden fame. It took a moment before they got around to telling Bass he had been named Winemaker of the Competition at the North of the Gate Wine Competition in Sonoma County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elk Music Thread May 2 Musikologist 1
Prostitutes Pass Bible Test Apr 18 Father Kondum 1
Benjamin Goechen Apr '17 2runs 1
whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner Apr '17 sampson 5
Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09) Mar '17 Richard Harrington 199
Trump Cloned? Feb '17 Item Erased 1
News Botsford denied parole (Jan '09) Feb '17 Diane 5
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC