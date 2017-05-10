Boatique winemaker best at Sonoma tasting
PETALUMA >> Luke Bass was confused when he received a call from the Boatique Winery staff telling him of his sudden fame. It took a moment before they got around to telling Bass he had been named Winemaker of the Competition at the North of the Gate Wine Competition in Sonoma County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elk Music Thread
|May 2
|Musikologist
|1
|Prostitutes Pass Bible Test
|Apr 18
|Father Kondum
|1
|Benjamin Goechen
|Apr '17
|2runs
|1
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Apr '17
|sampson
|5
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Richard Harrington
|199
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb '17
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Diane
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC