Artist revives Mendocino Coast gallery as a Caspar Curiositiesa
Artists in the tight-knit community had waited years for the gallery to open again, and some wandered in long before Adams was done restoring the building. “Studios in Oakland go for $3,000 a month,” said Adams, who quickly discovered on her journey north that while places on the Mendocino Coast may cost far less to rent, there are also far fewer of them available.
