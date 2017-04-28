With eye toward offshore oil drilling, President Trump seeks review of Pacific marine sanctuaries
Working to dismantle his predecessor's environmental legacy, President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Friday that could lead to the erosion of environmental protections in the Arctic, Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. With one day left to rack up accomplishments before he reaches his 100th day in office, Trump will order his interior secretary to review an Obama-era plan that dictates which locations are open to offshore drilling, with the goal of the new administration to expand operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitutes Pass Bible Test
|Apr 18
|Father Kondum
|1
|Benjamin Goechen
|Apr 5
|2runs
|1
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Apr 3
|sampson
|5
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Richard Harrington
|199
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb '17
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Diane
|5
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb '17
|happy daze
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC