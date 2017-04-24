Willits updating its housing element

The Willits City Council on Wednesday passed a preliminary draft of the city's new housing element, the state-mandated plan for enabling the construction of needed housing. The city is responsible for the construction of only 13 new units for the current period, which covers 2014 through 2019, compared with 209 units for the previous period, which covered 2007 to 2014.

