WCS Interns: High school students get job experience
Willits Charter School junior Chloe Breen said she chose to work as an intern at the Coyote Valley Fish Facility in Ukiah because of her interest in biological and environmental sciences. Students from Willits Charter School are getting first-hand knowledge about what it's like to work in different careers through a work experience/internship class.
