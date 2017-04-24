Settler case suspects plead not guilty
All seven suspects charged with the 2016 murder of Jeffrey Quinn Settler, 34, appeared at the Mendocino County Superior Court Monday. The suspects are New Jersey residents Zachary Ryan Wuester, 24, Frederick Carl Gaestel, 27, New York resident Michael Andrew Kane, 26, Illinois resident Gary Lynn Fitzgerald, 23, San Diego resident Abdirahman Said Mohamed, 29, Laytonville resident Jesse Cole Wells, 33, and Garberville resident Gary Louis Blank, 34. All of the defendants entered a not guilty plea to all charges, denying the special allegations and waived time for the preliminary hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Willits News.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitutes Pass Bible Test
|Apr 18
|Father Kondum
|1
|Benjamin Goechen
|Apr 5
|2runs
|1
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Apr 3
|sampson
|5
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Richard Harrington
|199
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb '17
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Diane
|5
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb '17
|happy daze
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC