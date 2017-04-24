Settler case suspects plead not guilty

All seven suspects charged with the 2016 murder of Jeffrey Quinn Settler, 34, appeared at the Mendocino County Superior Court Monday. The suspects are New Jersey residents Zachary Ryan Wuester, 24, Frederick Carl Gaestel, 27, New York resident Michael Andrew Kane, 26, Illinois resident Gary Lynn Fitzgerald, 23, San Diego resident Abdirahman Said Mohamed, 29, Laytonville resident Jesse Cole Wells, 33, and Garberville resident Gary Louis Blank, 34. All of the defendants entered a not guilty plea to all charges, denying the special allegations and waived time for the preliminary hearing.

