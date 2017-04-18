Santa Rosa man wanted for alleged hom...

Santa Rosa man wanted for alleged homicide attempt

10 hrs ago Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Santa Rosa man in connection with a homicide attempt in Covelo, the MCSO reported. A 9-1-1 call on Tuesday at 6:55 a.m. reported a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the torso was at the Covelo Fire Department, having driven himself there.

